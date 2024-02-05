TWoAF en Español!

Great news for the Spanish speakers!
Thanks to the great work of Alodia Lozano, the game is now available with Spanish text.
And hopefully, more languages will join the TWoAF family too... 😁
Saludos,
Guga
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Great news for the Spanish speakers!
Thanks to the great work of Alodia Lozano, the game is now available with Spanish text.
And hopefully, more languages will join the TWoAF family too... 😁
Saludos,
Guga
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update