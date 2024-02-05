 Skip to content

The Will of Arthur Flabbington update for 5 February 2024

TWoAF en Español!

Great news for the Spanish speakers!

Thanks to the great work of Alodia Lozano, the game is now available with Spanish text.

And hopefully, more languages will join the TWoAF family too... 😁

Saludos,
Guga

