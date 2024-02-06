Infinite Voyager 0.0.3 Update

So, um... Long time no see, huh?

Okay, if I'm being honest, a big reason why this wasn't going to be updated was Starfield coming out in 2023. I was honestly scared that nobody would want to play this, since I would be competing against Bethesda (and promptly get my butt kicked because I can't beat them at their own game).

Of course, there's some similarities: "Open-World Space Exploration Game," and all that, but I realized something.

That's about where the similarities end. Infinite Voyager is its own game that is a love-letter to Sid Meier's Pirates! (except for that freaking dancing mechanic I don't like because I can't see the prompts).

That, and my fundamental game design philosophy is to not compete with other companies by making something truly unique. That way, I don't have to try to beat bigger studios at their own game.

It's that philosophy that helped me design Tyrannis and Tyrannis: Co-Prosperity, and it's the same philosophy that I'm bringing to Infinite Voyager.

So, with that out of the way, let's take a look at the new updates in 0.0.3:

Ships can now be upgraded to have drone hangars to carry scouting and combat drones.

Planetary exploration will now be done with drones, instead of ships.

Drones can be purchased planetside.

File size is reduced by removing unused boarding assets.

Readjusted ship costs.

Finally fixed that one bug that was messing with screen resolution.

Reworked planetary invasion gameplay from a gauntlet of ship battles to engaging in dogfights against enemy interceptors in-atmosphere.

Balanced shield recharge for difficulty.

Now, updates will be coming out more-often than once a year, but I do have a job now, and I basically make this game in my free time.

But there's a whole lot more to come. It's all in the design phase, but we're looking at more ship upgrades, colonization, shipbuilding, trading, and privateering.

Until then,

Chris Lawrence

Sole Employee at cGh ONE

