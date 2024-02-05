Three Kingdoms Zhao Yun updateV1.1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 13366147 · Last edited 5 February 2024 – 07:09:13 UTC by Wendy

Version V1.1.2 Update:

Dear generals, thank you for your active feedback! We have been continuously optimizing the game. This update primarily focuses on bug fixes across various versions, addresses memory release issues, and introduces the pet's item pickup function (controllable through equipment filters).

Details are as follows:

Fixed the issue of lingering UI remnants after picking up items.

Fixed the problem where some players experienced lag when fighting Lu Bu.

Fixed the missing display of keybindings for the stable on controllers.

Fixed the issue of a false freeze during horse healing with a controller.

Fixed the problem with the controller where organizing horse equipment became ineffective.

Fixed the abnormal pathfinding issue for Cao Ren in the burning Xinye scenario.

Fixed the problem with the controller where equipment slots couldn't be moved in the horse interface.

Fixed the issue where the mission range indicator disappeared after loading a save.

Fixed the lingering golden light effect in small scenes.

Fixed the freeze issue when switching to mouse mode while moving during bayonet collection.

Fixed the issue with the plot animation in the Xiapu Mansion.

Lifted riding restrictions in some scene locations.

Added the pet's item pickup function.

Added new channels for acquiring skill points.

Introduced a new NPC, the Ancient City Merchant.

Optimized memory release."

Thank you for your understanding and support, and we hope you continue to enjoy the game!