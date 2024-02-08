Patch Notes 1.3.5

** We are aware of an issue with frozen Followers and are looking into it. Please bear with us!

MORE PATCHING, MORE FIXING. HAVE AT THEE

Increased odds of meat room

Fixed issue where damned followers were not spawning inside dungeons

Fixed various occasional crashes

Fixed Sozo not giving the option to decline his quest

Fixed soft lock where an enemy will appear fallen over and the room won’t count as completed

Fixed some localisation displaying incorrect languages

Fixed damned followers from being resurrectable as well as indoctrinated

Fixed certain special followers from being able to mate with one another (this refers to [spoiler]Narinder and Aym/Baal)[/spoiler]

Fixed a certain special follower not drinking reserved drinks

Fixed followers born in the cult requesting for you to find their sibling in the dungeon

Potential fix for a bug where the player is locked inside the resurrection room. Please bug report if this doesn't fix this particular issue!

🙏THE🐑