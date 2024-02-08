 Skip to content

Cult of the Lamb update for 8 February 2024

Patch Notes 1.3.5

Patch Notes 1.3.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

** We are aware of an issue with frozen Followers and are looking into it. Please bear with us!

MORE PATCHING, MORE FIXING. HAVE AT THEE
  • Increased odds of meat room
  • Fixed issue where damned followers were not spawning inside dungeons
  • Fixed various occasional crashes
  • Fixed Sozo not giving the option to decline his quest
  • Fixed soft lock where an enemy will appear fallen over and the room won’t count as completed
  • Fixed some localisation displaying incorrect languages
  • Fixed damned followers from being resurrectable as well as indoctrinated
  • Fixed certain special followers from being able to mate with one another (this refers to [spoiler]Narinder and Aym/Baal)[/spoiler]
  • Fixed a certain special follower not drinking reserved drinks
  • Fixed followers born in the cult requesting for you to find their sibling in the dungeon
  • Potential fix for a bug where the player is locked inside the resurrection room. Please bug report if this doesn't fix this particular issue!

🙏THE🐑

Changed files in this update

Depot 1313141 Depot 1313141
  • Loading history…
Depot 1313142 Depot 1313142
  • Loading history…
