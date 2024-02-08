Patch Notes 1.3.5

** We are aware of an issue with frozen Followers and are looking into it. Please bear with us!
- Increased odds of meat room
- Fixed issue where damned followers were not spawning inside dungeons
- Fixed various occasional crashes
- Fixed Sozo not giving the option to decline his quest
- Fixed soft lock where an enemy will appear fallen over and the room won’t count as completed
- Fixed some localisation displaying incorrect languages
- Fixed damned followers from being resurrectable as well as indoctrinated
- Fixed certain special followers from being able to mate with one another (this refers to [spoiler]Narinder and Aym/Baal)[/spoiler]
- Fixed a certain special follower not drinking reserved drinks
- Fixed followers born in the cult requesting for you to find their sibling in the dungeon
- Potential fix for a bug where the player is locked inside the resurrection room. Please bug report if this doesn't fix this particular issue!
