《Endgame of Devil》Lunar New Year update is here!

Dear Devil Lords, the Lunar New Year is approaching, yet those greedy Adventurers show no signs of resting! We have hereby recruited a new Minion: The Nian Beast! A monster feared in Chinese mythology!

In the Far East, the New Year is followed by the Lantern Festival, where people celebrate by eating dumplings. Treat your Minions to a meal too! A good feast makes for a stronger fight!

By the way, the hated Sacred Golem that everyone disliked has been nerfed and won't keep popping up to take up space anymore!

You may refer to the 'Balance Adjustment' section below for more details!

Lunar New Year Updates:

New Minion for Frankenstein: Nian Beast.

New Treasure for Frankenstein: Dumpling.

New Endless Treasures for Frankenstein: Powerful Bullet, Electricity Gem, and Maple Leaf.

The Ring “Blade” is replaced by “Conversion”, and it can convert Removal into Refresh.

Game Difficulty Adjustment: