Overcome Student's Destiny in The 'New Semester' Update! Enjoy New Map & Clubs!

Hello headmasters, it’s Chinese New Year time!

For all headmasters, please help us further improve the game by providing your valuable feedback after trying out this build: Survey

Discount Period: Feb 6th 10AM PT - Feb 20th 10AM PT

The past year has been both challenging and fulfilling for Let’s School. Thanks to the continuous support and valuable feedback from y'all, Let’s School has been growing steadily, with a 92% Steam positive review rate up to date! And we’re finally getting our first major update for 2024 ready to celebrate the upcoming Lunar New Year! This time, we’re not only welcoming new map and gameplay features, but also heaps of optimizations to polish the game up even more. Let’s dive in and have a glimpse!

First up is the new map - Snow Cotton Town! It’s a snowy map that will bring you to the cozy winter and allow you to explore a brand-new European architectural design. In addition to the refreshing surroundings, it would certainly be a challenge for headmasters to warm up the campus and cope with the freezing cold weather.



Moreover, the long-waited club system is finally here! We’ve introduced new furniture, along with a fresh set of entertaining gameplay. With the club feature, you’ll now be able to act as a basketball coach, develop young talents, set up formations for the match, and battle with other rival schools in community competitions to become the ultimate sports institution. Or you could turn into a music wizard, arranging tunes and stepping onto the stage of your dreams. It's up to the headmasters to discover all the little details coming into the club system, and as always, we hope you can share your thoughts with us so we can continue to make more fun clubs in the future.







Previously, we’ve got community feedback complaining about the inability to change a student’s ‘fate’ if they’re coming from a poor community, and this will soon be changed in the next update as well.

Players can now guide the development of the community by pouring resources and improving student’s backgrounds through investing. This investment will eventually be paid off as you establish your ‘Super Community’ in the late game.

Another thing worth mentioning is that players will now be able to adjust the game pace by customizing their graduation cycle at the beginning of the game. Headmasters can choose anywhere between 1 week, 2 weeks, and 4 weeks to level up a grade. Want a long-lasting memory with your students? Enjoy a longer graduation cycle!



To improve player’s experience after the rival school closure, we’ve optimized the entire system in which you can now inherit some of the items from the closing school. Expect new surprises as you hit another rival school into closure!

In addition, the team has also optimized many minor issues based on player feedback, including the class number problem, which you’ll finally be able to freely adjust the class number orders in the upcoming update; And the ability to place students from different communities into the same class; Plus, the highly requested auto-train teacher function. We believe these changes will deliver a better core game experience to all headmasters.

Lastly, we would like to wish everyone a happy Lunar New Year! The below list shows all the new content as well as optimizations delivered to the game since the initial release on July 27th last year. We've got a lot more than that, but due to the text limit, the team only selected some of the important ones. The parts that are marked in bold are adjustments made based on feedback gathered solely from the community.



Join our community and follow us on social media if you would like to take a sneak peek and receive the latest updates about the game:

Twitter

Reddit

We're also hosting a community event where players could submit their proud school designs for a chance to win some Steam Gift Card prizes! Join our Discord to find out more!

As we're approaching the Chinese New Year holidays, our team will take a small break and reunite with our family & friends. As a result, it would be hard for us to maintain the build while doing daily checks on the community over the next two weeks. We appreciate your understanding and are excited for more amazing content coming up in Let's School after the holidays!

If you encounter any bugs in the latest build, please report it directly to qa@pathea.net