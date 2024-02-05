Warlordocracy Early v12.4

TWO PATCHES IN TWO DAYS??? You're God damn right.

Swimming is working. Here's a video of some siliki swimming out from Nightsteam Reef to electrocute a shark. Player characters can also learn swimming as an ability starting in Ch.3 (new alpha going up on Patreon shortly).

Complete list of changes:

-Implemented swimming!

-Expanded "objMobAquatic" command to have 6 settings (see Builder's Manual, crocs can now swim).

-Replaced "Smash Object" ability with "Swimming" ability (changes aquatic status in party checks script).

-Object check scripts are now called immediately after map loads (so birds starting moving immediately, etc.).

-New script boolean: "if_objMobDir" to test which direction mobile object is facing.

-Calling game credits in scripts now properly exits script and returns to main menu.

-Player can no longer command henchmen to talk (only main party can talk).

-Lots of new floor and ground tiles.

-Updated all manuals.