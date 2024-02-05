 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Solaro Playtest update for 5 February 2024

Update Feb 4

Share · View all patches · Build 13365753 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix issue on Turkish lang. devices
More guidance on 1st planet
Visual adjustments

Changed files in this update

Depot 2466781 Depot 2466781
  • Loading history…
Depot 2466782 Depot 2466782
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link