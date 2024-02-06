 Skip to content

Shinonome update for 6 February 2024

v0.9.25 Hyakki Yagyō

■Changes :

  • Multiple Ayakashi now form parties and fight together.
  • All registered rankings will be reset.
    　NOTE; Please be aware that interrupted data will be reset as well.
  • Changed the sound when entering “Shrine Room”.
  • Playing with a “Dream Code” will no longer register in the rankings.
  • The difficulty and scoring criteria of “Cellar” have been changed.
  • Bullets are less likely to hit the “Coastal Gaki” when shooting from an adjacent room while it’s in operation.
  • “Sitting Coffin” will now react to sounds from adjacent rooms.
  • “Monk” and “Raging Gaki” will now open doors in a shorter amount of time.
  • “Monk” will no longer react to sounds when in a drunken state.
  • Other minor adjustments have been made.

■Bug Fixes :

  • Fixed an issue where no sound would play in certain parts of the courtyard.
  • Fixed a bug where Ayakashi’s movement speed could change upon being teleported.
  • Fixed a bug where Ayakashi could lose sight of their target and walk towards walls.
  • Other minor bugs have been fixed.

