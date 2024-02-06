v0.9.25 Hyakki Yagyō

■Changes :
- Multiple Ayakashi now form parties and fight together.
- All registered rankings will be reset.
NOTE; Please be aware that interrupted data will be reset as well.
- Changed the sound when entering “Shrine Room”.
- Playing with a “Dream Code” will no longer register in the rankings.
- The difficulty and scoring criteria of “Cellar” have been changed.
- Bullets are less likely to hit the “Coastal Gaki” when shooting from an adjacent room while it’s in operation.
- “Sitting Coffin” will now react to sounds from adjacent rooms.
- “Monk” and “Raging Gaki” will now open doors in a shorter amount of time.
- “Monk” will no longer react to sounds when in a drunken state.
- Other minor adjustments have been made.
■Bug Fixes :
- Fixed an issue where no sound would play in certain parts of the courtyard.
- Fixed a bug where Ayakashi’s movement speed could change upon being teleported.
- Fixed a bug where Ayakashi could lose sight of their target and walk towards walls.
- Other minor bugs have been fixed.
