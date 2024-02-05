 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

AI Image Generator update for 5 February 2024

v1.6.5

Share · View all patches · Build 13365606 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.Redesigned history UI, thumbnails are larger than before
2.Removed several models with low usage rates

Changed files in this update

Depot 2240001 Depot 2240001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link