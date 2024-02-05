- Fixed issue when using LIV mixed reality capture software the composition layer wouldn't render correctly. (Thanks to Norbek VR)
- Fixed issue where camera view would freeze when a player joined your multiplayer session.
- Fixed issue where when selecting a message to send in multiplayer the button wouldn't highlight.
- Added ability to fist bump other players in multiplayer? See what happens!
- Smoothed out logic for when players join and leave sessions, how the session list refreshes and how the session is reset when you are host and the other player left/rejoined.
Crazy Kung Fu update for 5 February 2024
Patch - 1.2.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
