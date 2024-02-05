 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Crazy Kung Fu update for 5 February 2024

Patch - 1.2.3

Share · View all patches · Build 13365552 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed issue when using LIV mixed reality capture software the composition layer wouldn't render correctly. (Thanks to Norbek VR)
  • Fixed issue where camera view would freeze when a player joined your multiplayer session.
  • Fixed issue where when selecting a message to send in multiplayer the button wouldn't highlight.
  • Added ability to fist bump other players in multiplayer? See what happens!
  • Smoothed out logic for when players join and leave sessions, how the session list refreshes and how the session is reset when you are host and the other player left/rejoined.

Changed files in this update

Crazy Kung Fu Content Depot 1340301
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link