Hexarchy update for 5 February 2024

Hexarchy 1.1.880

Share · View all patches · Build 13365549

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fixes
  • Several Chinese localization fixes and improvements
  • Fixed errors that could occur related to the deck inspection popup

Multiplayer games require all players to be on the same game version

Changed files in this update

Hexarchy-Win64 Depot 1356811
  • Loading history…
Hexarchy-Mac Depot 1356812
  • Loading history…
