We have fixed the bug that the arson button does not work once you press it. We apologize for the inconvenience, but if you are in the middle of the game and have confirmed that bug, please start from START and the bug will be fixed.
廃村散策会活動記録 update for 5 February 2024
Fixed a bug that caused the arson button to stop working once it was pressed.
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2644841 Depot 2644841
- Loading history…
Depot 2644843 Depot 2644843
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update