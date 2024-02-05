 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

廃村散策会活動記録 update for 5 February 2024

Fixed a bug that caused the arson button to stop working once it was pressed.

Share · View all patches · Build 13365380 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have fixed the bug that the arson button does not work once you press it. We apologize for the inconvenience, but if you are in the middle of the game and have confirmed that bug, please start from START and the bug will be fixed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2644841 Depot 2644841
  • Loading history…
Depot 2644843 Depot 2644843
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link