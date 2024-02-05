Version 1.25 Beta patch notes

Gameplay
- The Other Boss music track added
- Dungeon pillar 3 music track added
- Spring alternate music track added
Bugs Fixed
- Fixed Sacred area unplantable spots (fix only works in games started after this version, current versions will have permanently broken spots sorry!)
- Fixed glitch ability to plant blossom seeds in dark spots by holding down action button and moving.
- Harvesting buds/pods from giant lotus now correctly gives giant versions
- Moonflower Alpha no longer growing as a Rey Flower.
- Pixie Terrarium finally works again!
- Late game fin shows correct portrait
- Correct Fin in cutscenes/events
- Particle effects in tree of seasons mini game fixed
- End game cutscene now triggers correctly after completing fin project
- Completing Cedric’s rocket quest on subsequent occasion properly triggers cutscenes
- Simulation Chair quest given correctly now the day after defeating last boss. For those that never got it prior to this patch, you can use “SIMCHAIR” in Penguin Post terminal, you will be delivered the mail to start to the quest on the following day.
- Keypad entry UI positioned correctly in 2P split screen
Known Issues:
- Blue giant lotus is not triggering after 3x3 grid setup
- Some characters are standing in seats
- Different steam users are sharing the same save files
- Atlas thinks sacred tree rune is lost when should be
- Monsters moving incredibly fast (Anyone else beside MuffinMages experiencing this? Please report)
- Monsters sometimes randomly vanishing/appearing in dungeons
- Strange issue with dungeon loading to black/freeze (2 instances reported)
- Controller mappings reset on computer restart
- Soot puff tank color picker does not work with controller
- Fin showing up in events when he shouldn’t be
- Mini boss spawning in incorrect rooms
- Some buttons not working in co-op mode/remote play before/during tutorial
- Seeds and trees can be placed on and grow through rugs placed outside
- Fences don’t tile correctly with T shape is created
Changed depots in special branch