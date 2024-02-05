 Skip to content

Duelyst II update for 5 February 2024

DUELYST II - Patch 0.2.22

Patch 0.2.22 · Last edited 5 February 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 0.2.22 is now live! It comes with balance changes, a new memetastic emote, and new skins - check out the full notes here!

