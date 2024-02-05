Reboot 0.81a Patch Note

Dear players,

we have now uploaded the first patch since the release of the reboot version.

It contains a lot of fixes, major and minor, and one big content update, which is...

MORE PHONE CALL EVENTS (Sofa)

You may have noticed that you were getting the same phone call event over and over.

We have now unlocked multiple phone call events at the sofa. (In the evening)

Please give it a go!

Thank you, and we hope you will have a lot of fun with this update.

PATCH NOTES

TRANSLATION

added missing translations, corrected some typos and rewrote some parts for higher clarity.

VISUAL

fixed the sleeping animation glitch at night.

added the designated animation to taking calls during the prologue.

added the designated animation for sofa phone calls.

GAMEPLAY

fixed the bug that was giving you the same phone call event over and over.

Reduced the chance of phone calls returning absence messages.

fixed an occasional freezing bug when giving a present to the bartender.

added a system message to each main character to notify you when you have reached the 'temporary' affection level cap with each character.

fixed the issue of the Wisdom stat not increasing from some activities.

completing each quest now gives you a reward.

After obtaining a main's address, his face icon will show up on the minimap. It doesn't have any functionality for now.

fixed the bug of cooking level not increasing.

changed the time cost of stargazing activity at the planetarium from 3 hours to 1.5 hours.

ONGOING

We are still looking into the issue of the game locking up at startup which seems to happen to a few players. Please bear with us!

We are still trying to fix the issue with the bar quest.

We are working on more content updates as we speak, so please stay tuned and look forward to the upcoming changes!

P.S.

You can submit bugs or issues while playing through this Google form.

Thank you for your support.