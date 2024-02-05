Mobs & Towers are arriving in PlayTest!

Biggest update yet!

I'm so very excited to share the latest progress on the game! Been working nights and weekends getting this done for you all.

With this build, lots of things are changing. Old save files will still work, but I recommend starting new bases, or at least turning off thumpers until you ramp up again, these mobs are no joke!

Mob difficulty now properly escalates as you play. You won't be able to get by anymore just using the starting tower to get to the end. There are 6 new and unique towers added to the game for you to try, and each tier of enemies now has special abilities.

Junk Turret - Aka Improvised Turret. Will throw literally anything at the enemy, including other Junt Turrets!

Double Barrel - Shoots proper ammo for high damage at high speeds.

Cannon Turret - Shoots explosives at targets for area effect damage.

Flame Turret - Close range, high AOE damage.

Laser Turret - Targets a chaining and splitting laser at enemies.

Sniper Turret - Very high damage, piercing shots.

Chaingun Turret - Very high damage, Very high firing speed. The challenge is not the enemy, it's keeping this fed with ammo!

All of the above turrets have several ranks of ammo as well, keeping them relevant as the game difficulty progresses.

Lastly, we had to make some tough choices. We want to support large bases, but in order to do so, we have had to remove multiplayer networking. Just too many items to sync across server and client. Hopefully, it will be back someday, but don't expect multiplayer soon. On the plus side, this has enabled us to implement support for some rather large or even huge base complexes.

I hope you enjoy the game! Please reach out to us in Discord and let us know what you think!