[CLOSED BETA 0.15.15] Auto-saws and Auto-harvesters

Content Additions:
- Auto-planter added* Auto-saw added
Content Changes:
-
Terraform chest rework. Not too many changes, but there are now a full 3 tiers of terraform chests to match the other challenge chest varieties. Tier 2 terraform chests now require plants + blocks from any of the 6 main planet types. Tier 3 terraform chests now require a type of slug/fronkey to be raised to maturity nearby.
- Reduced the number of max terraform chest objectives per system in pink zone systems to 1 - they take a chunk of time now, so figure they should be easy. Terraform chests now have a high chance of having multiple enhancement cores inside - so they’re a good option for core farming Auto-saws, Auto-planters, and Auto-planters can now be found exclusively in terraforming chests.
-
Perk rework:
-
Perk options in blue zone systems are now as follows:
- +Luck +Crit Chance +Health * +Stamina
-
Perk options in pink zone systems now belong to a different pool
- +Luck (after all +Luck perks have been selected in blue systems, you can get more in Pink zone systems) +Health (same) +Crit Damage * +Damage Resistance
-
-
Improved Sandshark behaviour
Fixes:
- Changed incorrect ‘Power Optional’ requirement desc for auto-planter to “Power Required” Updated several localization fields across terraforming chests Fixed crash on swapping away from a block-placement tool while holding down LMB Fixed issue with oversized text fields and event tags Fixed “Possible Drops” tag for ionic impact event
Changed depots in snapshot branch