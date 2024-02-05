[CLOSED BETA 0.15.15] Auto-saws and Auto-harvesters

Terraform chest rework. Not too many changes, but there are now a full 3 tiers of terraform chests to match the other challenge chest varieties. Tier 2 terraform chests now require plants + blocks from any of the 6 main planet types. Tier 3 terraform chests now require a type of slug/fronkey to be raised to maturity nearby.

Reduced the number of max terraform chest objectives per system in pink zone systems to 1 - they take a chunk of time now, so figure they should be easy. Terraform chests now have a high chance of having multiple enhancement cores inside - so they’re a good option for core farming Auto-saws, Auto-planters, and Auto-planters can now be found exclusively in terraforming chests.