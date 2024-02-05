Patch Note 1.9 (Counting unnamed Patches)

1.9 Changes.

general minor things, some saving stuff i fixed up (please i hope so), and fixing a game freeze that happens in area 2.

GENERAL

-The game title will now never be "Gerascopia BETA Version"

-The window can now be manually resized

-Added 2 new random creatures in the world.

SAVE-RELATED

-Fixed bug where finishing a game would destroy your fishing data.

-Fixed bug where the effects of the "Collapse" ending would perservere even if the game was beaten.

AREA 2

-After the chase scene, game will no longer freeze if waiting in that area for a prolonged time

-Removed "Aggro Effects" after the chase scene ends.

FISHING

-"Catcher of Fools" no longer shows attack timer at top of screen