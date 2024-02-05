 Skip to content

GeraScopia update for 5 February 2024

Patch Note 1.9 (Counting unnamed Patches)

Build 13365065

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.9 Changes.
general minor things, some saving stuff i fixed up (please i hope so), and fixing a game freeze that happens in area 2.

GENERAL
-The game title will now never be "Gerascopia BETA Version"
-The window can now be manually resized
-Added 2 new random creatures in the world.
SAVE-RELATED
-Fixed bug where finishing a game would destroy your fishing data.
-Fixed bug where the effects of the "Collapse" ending would perservere even if the game was beaten.

AREA 2
-After the chase scene, game will no longer freeze if waiting in that area for a prolonged time
-Removed "Aggro Effects" after the chase scene ends.

FISHING
-"Catcher of Fools" no longer shows attack timer at top of screen

