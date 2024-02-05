 Skip to content

Death's Toll update for 5 February 2024

February 4th Patch

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Sleep Indicator now accounts for both player’s inputs
  • Fixed a bug where sometimes players wouldn’t say special dialogue when entering a biome
  • Swapping players in interiors no longer freezes the camera
  • Increased Beast Rushing Roar sfx and adjusted timing
  • Fixed TextEventGood4 from giving multiples of the same trinket
  • Tombstones now can generate moss in all biomes
  • Fixed ‘amputated’ effect
  • Fixed a bug with whetstone and melee classes that would stop the whetstone from working
  • Fixed a bug where if you attacked the troll as a ghost, the game would crash
  • Fixed a bug where camping out in a specific text event would crash the game
  • Fixed no sleep dialogue not showing when not sleeping
  • Fixed bug where ghost attacking an enemy could cause them to ‘fly’ across the screen
  • Fixed ‘The Salesman’
  • Gave Beast Indicator Broken a status effect
  • ‘Cat Boost’ now ticks down in ‘Rock Ambush’
  • NPCs have randomized pitches
  • Reload button now shows above gunman when out of ammo
  • Fixed a bug where you could reload for the ai
  • Increased berry chance in ‘Berry Farm’

