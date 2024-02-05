- Sleep Indicator now accounts for both player’s inputs
- Fixed a bug where sometimes players wouldn’t say special dialogue when entering a biome
- Swapping players in interiors no longer freezes the camera
- Increased Beast Rushing Roar sfx and adjusted timing
- Fixed TextEventGood4 from giving multiples of the same trinket
- Tombstones now can generate moss in all biomes
- Fixed ‘amputated’ effect
- Fixed a bug with whetstone and melee classes that would stop the whetstone from working
- Fixed a bug where if you attacked the troll as a ghost, the game would crash
- Fixed a bug where camping out in a specific text event would crash the game
- Fixed no sleep dialogue not showing when not sleeping
- Fixed bug where ghost attacking an enemy could cause them to ‘fly’ across the screen
- Fixed ‘The Salesman’
- Gave Beast Indicator Broken a status effect
- ‘Cat Boost’ now ticks down in ‘Rock Ambush’
- NPCs have randomized pitches
- Reload button now shows above gunman when out of ammo
- Fixed a bug where you could reload for the ai
- Increased berry chance in ‘Berry Farm’
Death's Toll update for 5 February 2024
February 4th Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
