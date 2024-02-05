Range Buffs and Bug Fixes

Unit Range Buffs



We felt like our units had too little range in some of the new maps, so we reworked them.

This is a pretty strong buff as it will almost double some Units range, and so they are subject to change as we are still testing. The example shown here showcases the Rifleman's original 1000 base RNG in the middle circle. The outer circle around it is the new base RNG of 2500.

Base is how much of the Stat (RNG) that the Unit starts with, and the total is the fully upgraded amount of the Stat.

RNG buffs go as follows:

Rifleman

Base 1000 -> 2500

Total 1300 -> 3000

Light Infantry

Base 900 -> 1750

Total 1000 -> 2000

Semi Auto Rifleman

Base 1000 -> 2500

Total 1400 -> 3000

Assualt

Base 1000 -> 2000

Total 1100 -> 2000

Anti Tank

Base 1000 -> 1750

Total 1100 -> 3000

Shotgunner

Base 825 -> 1000

Total 900 -> 1450

Sharpshooter

Base 3000 -> 5000

Total 4000 -> 6500

Machine Gun

Base 2000 -> 7500

Total 3000 -> 8500

Gunslinger

Base 800 -> 1500

Total 900 -> 1500

Grenadier

Base 750 -> 1250

Total 750 -> 1750

Paratrooper

Base 1000 -> 2000

Total 1000 -> 2250

Flamethrowers

Base 750 -> 1500

Total 1000 -> 1500

Armored Cars

Base 1500 -> 5000

Total 1500 -> 5000

Mortar

Base 3000 -> 4500

Total 3000 -> 4500

Minelayer

Base 1000 -> 2000

Total 1300-> 2000

Constants:

Light Tanks -> 6000

Med Tanks and AT Guns -> 8000

Bug Fixes:

The Tutorial bug is not fixed yet, it will be fixed with the release of a new tutorial in a future update.