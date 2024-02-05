Range Buffs and Bug Fixes

Unit Range Buffs
We felt like our units had too little range in some of the new maps, so we reworked them.
This is a pretty strong buff as it will almost double some Units range, and so they are subject to change as we are still testing. The example shown here showcases the Rifleman's original 1000 base RNG in the middle circle. The outer circle around it is the new base RNG of 2500.
Base is how much of the Stat (RNG) that the Unit starts with, and the total is the fully upgraded amount of the Stat.
RNG buffs go as follows:
Rifleman
Base 1000 -> 2500
Total 1300 -> 3000
Light Infantry
Base 900 -> 1750
Total 1000 -> 2000
Semi Auto Rifleman
Base 1000 -> 2500
Total 1400 -> 3000
Assualt
Base 1000 -> 2000
Total 1100 -> 2000
Anti Tank
Base 1000 -> 1750
Total 1100 -> 3000
Shotgunner
Base 825 -> 1000
Total 900 -> 1450
Sharpshooter
Base 3000 -> 5000
Total 4000 -> 6500
Machine Gun
Base 2000 -> 7500
Total 3000 -> 8500
Gunslinger
Base 800 -> 1500
Total 900 -> 1500
Grenadier
Base 750 -> 1250
Total 750 -> 1750
Paratrooper
Base 1000 -> 2000
Total 1000 -> 2250
Flamethrowers
Base 750 -> 1500
Total 1000 -> 1500
Armored Cars
Base 1500 -> 5000
Total 1500 -> 5000
Mortar
Base 3000 -> 4500
Total 3000 -> 4500
Minelayer
Base 1000 -> 2000
Total 1300-> 2000
Constants:
Light Tanks -> 6000
Med Tanks and AT Guns -> 8000
Bug Fixes:
The Tutorial bug is not fixed yet, it will be fixed with the release of a new tutorial in a future update.
- [Fixed] AT Gun and Machine Gun Units range is unpredictable
- [Fixed] Units fly away sometimes
- [Fixed] Movement hitboxes were visible
- [Fixed] Info mode not letting you click off a unit
- [Fixed] Pausing now correctly deselects a unit if one is selected
- [Fixed] Mine Unit's Hover not working
- [Fixed] Support Units Hover showing in the Shop
- [Fixed] AT guns floating when looking at them in the Shop
- [Fixed] Tankette scaling in the Shop
