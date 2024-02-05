v1.2.0 - The Achievements Update

I'm feeling a bit under the weather (cough, cough), so I'll keep this brief:

**- Achievements

Juke Box

Improved movement

Some redesigned levels

Skin descriptions

Reworked endgame

Many tweaks and bug fixes**

Regarding achievements

Only achievements related to accumulated deaths before the update will activate automatically. If you don't want that to happen, reset your saved game before starting a new game to unlock them gradually one by one (beware, you'll lose all progress!).

About the Juke Box

I'm confident you'll get the hang of it after a few clicks.

And the improved movement?

Between frustration and fun, I'll always choose fun. I've made very subtle adjustments to the movement to benefit the player—nothing that significantly affects how we move, but it further combats the potential perception of failing due to control at any given moment. The changes should only be visibly appreciated by more seasoned players.

Concerning the redesigned levels

Some levels have been touched up or completely redesigned to enhance gameplay. I doubt you'll miss any; it only affected the most lackluster ones, which have now ended up in the limbo of discarded levels. (Will there ever be a periodic rotation of levels? Only if this gains traction beyond family and friends.)

Skin descriptions?

The descriptions should make it clear to the player (or at least give them a hint) about which skins imply higher or lower difficulty in the game.

Have fun, I hope you enjoy!