Hey everyone.

Double XP is Live again! With it enabled, there are some changes to the XP system.

XP CHANGES:

Multiplayer / Players will now get 20 XP by default instead of 10, and 40 with Double XP.

Singleplayer / Players will now get 10 XP by default instead of 5, and 20 with Double XP.

Double XP will last until the 15th of February.

Have fun! :D

-Reece