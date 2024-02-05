 Skip to content

异常情绪回收组 update for 5 February 2024

1.23版本更新

Share · View all patches · Build 13364924 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

新增：
新增一个欲望天堂相关成就

平衡：
欲望天堂不会在第一个高危敌人出现了
共鸣·欲望天堂增加了法力回复效果，并且可以将色欲诅咒转化为节制
冰与火之花的技能逻辑更改

修复：
修复了共鸣·欲望天堂会卡死的bug

