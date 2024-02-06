v 1.0 is now live!

v 1.0, is now here mortal! Embark on a challenging campaign across three acts as you fend off a malevolent omen that has taken hold.

CAMPAIGN

Journey across many unique locations as you encounter varying types of demonic foes. Staying true to classic design, enter into atmospheric, labyrinthine styled levels as you explore for the cause of this hellish omen. Discover and equip an entire arsenal designed for you to pierce into this heart of evil. Upgrade your stats with powerful tomes scattered throughout your adventure and most importantly, banish those omens! Your survival depends on it, expect the unknown mortal...

ROGUE MODE

Thirsty for more bloodshed mortal? Jump into this alternative game mode to fight the endless hordes of hell for as long as you can. Explore randomized, miniature hand-crafted environments with minimal quests - just kill everything in your path. Feeling competitive? Try to push your rank as high as possible on the leaderboard to be added into the Hall of Immortals. Use the shop to improve your chances of survival, buying and selling off gear for a slight edge over your foes. You only have one life here mortal, now put your skills to the test!

BONUS CONTENT

Unlock side content through discovery or specific challenges as you fight on through your campaign. Champion chapters will provide extra cruel level designs for the masochists out there, while Secret ones will offer fun shake ups to the general design.

With the final price set into stone, any additional content updates for owners will be free of charge! This marks the start of a new chapter mortal... the slaughter is undying!

_Development will continue, so fear not for there will still be new things to look forward to! I will be stepping into the shadows for a much needed break, but in the meantime, you can still expect important hot fixes following full release.

I'll be monitoring the first few weeks of launch closely, so if there is anything to report, please do so and I'll address it as soon as I can.

I really would like to thank all the mortals who have stuck through the thick and thin of things, it sure does mean a lot! It has been quite an exhausting experience over the past seven years, and a lot of lessons have been learned. As for now.._

Purge This Evil and Good-Luck!

Patch Notes

v 1.0

70.2 mb