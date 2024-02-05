Patch 0.5.173.148

In this update, we have dedicated our efforts to fixing specific issues and implementing improvements aimed at providing a more stable gaming experience while also steering development towards the final version. We will continue to bring new features and enhancements in future updates.

Due to Steam policies, we cannot disclose all the details directly here, but you can stay updated on the latest game development information through our social media channels!

We appreciate your patience and the community's constant feedback, as it helps us continuously enhance the game. If you encounter more issues or have suggestions, please don't hesitate to share them with us. While we may not be able to respond to every interaction, we are always attentive!

IMPROVEMENTS AND FIXES