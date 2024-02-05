Patch 0.5.173.148

In this update, we have dedicated our efforts to fixing specific issues and implementing improvements aimed at providing a more stable gaming experience while also steering development towards the final version. We will continue to bring new features and enhancements in future updates.
Due to Steam policies, we cannot disclose all the details directly here, but you can stay updated on the latest game development information through our social media channels!
We appreciate your patience and the community's constant feedback, as it helps us continuously enhance the game. If you encounter more issues or have suggestions, please don't hesitate to share them with us. While we may not be able to respond to every interaction, we are always attentive!
IMPROVEMENTS AND FIXES
- Now, the death screen automatically restarts the game after a few seconds.
- Physics have been added to the soccer balls throughout the map.
- When loading a saved game, it starts at Nicolau's house, allowing quicker access to the saved vehicle.
- Shortcuts for quick weapon access have been added using the numbered keys 1 to 5.
- Sun shadows have been enhanced for a smoother effect.
- Motorcycle configuration updated to fall and lose speed more gradually upon collision. This prevents Nicolau from falling with every collision, but in significant crashes, he will fall.
- Configured unmanned motorcycles to fall on their own when moving above 5km/h.
- Increased character optimization distance (characters were walking in low frames too close to the player).
- Added the ability to change the weapon model through the controller when there is more than one weapon in the same category in the inventory.
- Improved navigation in the weapon modification shop menu; now, a single click is enough to enter submenus.
- Fixed an issue of shooting with weapons inside the vehicle after reloading, as Nicolau could previously shoot at the car dashboard after reloading.
- Reduced the required speed to break gates with vehicles.
- Enhanced explosive throwing animations.
- Improved sound effects for screams when characters are on fire.
- Fixed situations where NPCs got stuck:
- -- When getting up from benches and chairs;
- -- On sidewalk curbs;
- -- In parked cars or motorcycles;
- -- On sidewalks and loose blocks;
- -- When bumping into other NPCs.
- Now, the job is not canceled when attacking the previous client.
- Fixed exaggerated head rotation of NPCs when fleeing.
- Fixed the possibility of Nicolau leaning on the motorcycle on uneven terrain.
- Fixed a bug where the car briefly became invisible when the player exited it.
- Fixed the spawning of residents inside walls in house interiors.
- Fixed a bug where spawning a stolen car from a distance resulted in one car on top of another.
- Fixed Molotov exploding in Nicolau's hand after holding it for some time.
- Fixed adding money with the code PLATA inside vehicles.
- Fixed car parts behaving abnormally after the car exploded.
- Improved motorcycle suspension, which was excessively soft.
- Removed camera collision from some thin objects like trees, trash bins, and poles, as they caused camera teleportation when adjusting the position, disrupting the game's fluidity.
- Fixed parts of some vehicles that would deform according to the camera angle.
- Removed Christmas decorations found inside garbage bins.
- Optimized tree textures, removing redundancy, allowing low VRAM hardware to have a more enhanced gaming experience.
- Fixed the issue of configuring the game resolution; now, the game has a smarter search, scanning all supported resolutions in the used scale.
