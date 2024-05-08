THE ULTIMATE END GAME COMES TO AEW: FIGHT FOREVER IN WORLD WAR JOE DLC!

AEW: Fight Forever Kicks off Season 4 with the Legendary Samoa Joe DLC PLUS the All New Japanese Shrine Map + FREE DLC Elite Beats and Stadium Stampede Expansion Now Available to All Fight Forever Players
May 8, 2024 – Vienna, Austria, Jacksonville, FL and Tokyo, Japan – THQ Nordic, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and YUKE’S Co., Ltd. today added former World Champion Samoa Joe to the playable AEW: Fight Forever talent roster in the new World War Joe ($9.99) DLC.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2806280
This, the first DLC in Fight Forever’s Season 4, also includes the all-new Japanese Shrine map, two new attires, and 11 new moves including signature taunts.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2806320
As a thank you to fans for making AEW the fastest growing wrestling promotion of all time, the new Elite Beats and Stadium Stampede Expansion is also available to all AEW: Fight Forever players starting today! Elite Beats and Stadium Stampede Expansion features five new tracks, 20 new skins, and new Stadium Stampede PARTY modes, including Duo Stampede, Quad Stampede, Duo Deathmatch, and Field Goal Frenzy mode for 1-4 players!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2806310
Check out Samoa Joe in the new Japanese shrine arena here:
Check out AEW: Fight Forever Season Pass 4 Trailer here:
Check out the FREE Elite Beats and Stadium Stampede expansion here:
World War Joe can be downloaded across PS4™, PS5™, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo® Switch, and PC as a stand-alone DLC, as part of AEW: Fight Forever Season Pass 4 ($19.99), or as part of the AEW: Fight Forever – Ultimate Edition.
The complete AEW: Fight Forever Season Pass 4 pass includes:
- 3 new wrestlers
- Two new maps including the Japanese Shrine
- New Tournament Mode
- 30 new move-sets
- 52 new skin and attire options
- 5 new music tracks
AEW: Fight Forever is available for PS4™, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Nintendo® Switch at an SRP of € 39.99 / $ 39.99 now (instead of 59.99)!
Buy AEW: Fight Forever Now:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1913210/AEW_Fight_Forever
For more info visit: https://aew.thqnordic.com/
Visit AEW on Twitch: http://twitch.tv/aewgames
Follow AEW on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AEWGames
Enjoy & stay tuned!
Changed files in this update