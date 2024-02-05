 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

FMTC Playtest update for 5 February 2024

2024-02-05 5.6版本 更新内容

Share · View all patches · Build 13364847 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

新增：
根据不同的配置选择不同的画质（第一次打开游戏时）

优化：
警车回归 按H可以打开警报
增加吉普车
加大脚步声
优化背包逻辑（避免满载BUG）
手雷逻辑优化（扔出位置优化）

修复BUG：
服务器卡顿
道具浮空
地图标点不准
地图打开不能走路

Changed files in this update

Depot 2454931 Depot 2454931
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link