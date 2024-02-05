updated 'beta_live' to v1.07.13

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------1.07.13
-Fixed bug with killing multiple monsters simultaneously while manual loot phase enabled.
-Fixed bug with using multiple weakness items on the same monster.
Rogue Dungeon update for 5 February 2024
v1.07.13
