Rogue Dungeon update for 5 February 2024

updated 'beta_live' to v1.07.13

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------1.07.13
-Fixed bug with killing multiple monsters simultaneously while manual loot phase enabled.
-Fixed bug with using multiple weakness items on the same monster.

