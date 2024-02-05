 Skip to content

Final Stardust: Cosmic Nexus update for 5 February 2024

PATCH 0.6.6 - HOTFIX

PATCH 0.6.6 - HOTFIX · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There seemed to be an issue with the input change in battle (especially when fighting Elementalist #2 Ari). Should be fixed now. If not we will go back to work :D

I disabled Mazais in game (in most places) since they will be worthless cards soon. In the future they will be converted into Blue Stardust. I also added 3 empty slots in battle (in the middle).

In the next patch we can test the new mechanic with 3 simple effects and see how it goes.

By the way, when you right click on Planos on the field you can now see some extra info. Let me know if something else is needed.

Changes

  • FIX: Fixed an issue where fighting Ari crashed the game.
  • FIX: Fixed the Nueko line effect "Rejuvenation" not working.
  • FIX: Fixed an issue where the arrow animation appeared on the battle field even when the turn is over.
  • VISUAL: Added a Plano info UI in battle when right clicking on a slot in battle.
  • VISUAL: Added a small color change to the black hole when a card is added.
  • VISUAL: Added empty Mazai slots in battle (will be used for turn/field effects later).
  • GAMEPLAY: Disabled Mazai effects in battle.
  • CONTENT: Removed Mazai cards from booster packs.

