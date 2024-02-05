PATCH 0.6.6 - HOTFIX

There seemed to be an issue with the input change in battle (especially when fighting Elementalist #2 Ari). Should be fixed now. If not we will go back to work :D

I disabled Mazais in game (in most places) since they will be worthless cards soon. In the future they will be converted into Blue Stardust. I also added 3 empty slots in battle (in the middle).

In the next patch we can test the new mechanic with 3 simple effects and see how it goes.

By the way, when you right click on Planos on the field you can now see some extra info. Let me know if something else is needed.

Changes