致命解药 测试版 update for 5 February 2024

0.4.8.5

Build 13364656 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed:

  • Unable to reload weapons by gamepad.
  • Problem with squirter in the data room becoming invincible after load saved game.
  • Problem with the animation of the Reaper's Judgement
  • Rolling action will be blocked by the side wall.
  • The issue that the zombies before taking a shower may be triggered earlier.
  • Problem with photos being completely black in medium quality

A little surprise:

  • Added Tactical Leg Holster

The Chinese New Year costume pack has been released. It can be obtained in the following ways:

