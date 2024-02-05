Fixed:
- Unable to reload weapons by gamepad.
- Problem with squirter in the data room becoming invincible after load saved game.
- Problem with the animation of the Reaper's Judgement
- Rolling action will be blocked by the side wall.
- The issue that the zombies before taking a shower may be triggered earlier.
- Problem with photos being completely black in medium quality
A little surprise:
- Added Tactical Leg Holster
The Chinese New Year costume pack has been released. It can be obtained in the following ways:
