The free content update "This Town Ain't Big Enough" expands Puzzleburg

The town of Puzzleburg has just gotten bigger! The free content update This Town Ain't Big Enough is out now and expands A Weekend in Puzzleburg (Steam page here) with new characters, new quests, and new items.

Here are the three quests now added to A Weekend in Puzzleburg:

Billie the Kid (side quest): this is an Old West-themed game of hide-and-seek that puts your knowledge of the town to the test as you try to find a kid who goes by Billie the Bandit hiding in different spots all around Puzzleburg (if you can catch her four times, she declares "I knew this town wasn't big enough!") The One Yo-Yo (side quest): here you may very well determine the entire future of Puzzleburg! Two girls in town each seek a yo-yo that is prophesied to belong to the future mayor of Puzzleburg. It falls to you as the "yo-yo bearer" to decide which candidate should receive the legendary object and become anointed as the chosen one who will someday rule the land (or you can hold onto it for yourself, of course) Do Not Disturb (main quest): at a random point in the game, your hotel room key will malfunction, prohibiting you from entering your own hotel room. But rest assured, a simple trip to the hotel front desk will resolve the situation. Just a bit of flavor here to better capture the vacation slice-of-life. And note that you will only ever get locked out of your hotel room a single time no matter how many times you use the room key (this quest occurs at random when trying to access your room, and only after a certain point in the game after you've gotten used to entering and exiting your room freely, for maximum effect)

And of course, Dante the hotel concierge has hints for each stage of these new quests. Just like all the quests in the original release, he always has a hint at the ready so you never get stuck!

The two side quests are also added to the Everything You Can See and Do in Puzzleburg guide so you know exactly how to trigger each one (the new main quest is triggered automatically and at random, so there's nothing special you need to do to trigger it).

Whether this will be your first trip to Puzzleburg or an enticement to go back for a return trip, I hope you enjoy the new things to do in town with the free content update This Town Ain't Big Enough that is available now.

And if you've played the game but haven't already left a review, please consider leaving a review for the game on Steam. After being out for a year, the game still only has two reviews. With ten reviews, the game would receive a rating (positive, mostly positive, mixed, mostly negative, or negative). I would like to reach the ten review mark, so please consider leaving a review - it doesn't matter whether your review is positive or negative, simply sharing your perspective will let others know what to expect with this indie game. You can leave a review directly from the game's Steam store page if you already own a copy of the game. It's that easy.

A Weekend in Puzzleburg is available for purchase on Steam here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1929760/A_Weekend_in_Puzzleburg