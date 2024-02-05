 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Run and Retry update for 5 February 2024

Patch 1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 13364557 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

we fixed the main known bugs

Here they are :

-Fix bug timer
-Fix bug interface
-Fix bug slowmotion

Good luck breaking records.

Little Crows Studio

Changed files in this update

Depot 2709871 Depot 2709871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link