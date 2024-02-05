Patch 1.8.0.2 Notes

Patch 1.8.0.2 is now live!
Another small patch that fixes various issues that emerged after patch 1.8.0. Thanks to everyone for reporting these bugs!
As always, we encourage every one of you to give us feedback or opinions about the game on our [Discord](discord.gg/scribbleit) or on Twitter!
Bugfixes
- Fixed own language is not set when creating custom game
- Fixed additional languages are not correctly selected when creating custom game
- Fixed speed of search animation on mobile
- Fixed choice dialog style didn't match other dialogs
- Fixed contest button in homescreenhad 3 lines of text in most languages
- Fixed crash when new lobby owner doesn't have premium and previous owner had selected premium game mode
- Fixed crash when leaving/disconnecting from lobby while joining a match server
- Fixed various crashes related to custom lobbies
- Fixed crash when QoS ping IPs couldn't be resolved
Changed files in this update