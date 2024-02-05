 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Boxing Simulator update for 5 February 2024

1.4.0 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 13364472 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Trainers to train punches, different stats for different punch styles, solved a problem about fighter records, more aggressive ai behaviour, frame rate limit setting, bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2479341 Depot 2479341
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link