- Adjusted difficulty labels for Bobino’s adventure, Portal Nightmare and Polymorphic Journey
- Fixed: Removed invisible walls from Community
- Fixed: being able to fall off the Arcade
- Fixed: a column blocking the full name of Splitting Nightmare
- Small changes to the credits
- Adjusted NPC Sizes
- Updated Mod.io API URL
Amberial Dreams update for 8 February 2024
20.0.1 Bug fix release
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Amberial Dreams Content Depot 917141
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update