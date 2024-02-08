 Skip to content

Amberial Dreams update for 8 February 2024

20.0.1 Bug fix release

  • Adjusted difficulty labels for Bobino’s adventure, Portal Nightmare and Polymorphic Journey
  • Fixed: Removed invisible walls from Community
  • Fixed: being able to fall off the Arcade
  • Fixed: a column blocking the full name of Splitting Nightmare
  • Small changes to the credits
  • Adjusted NPC Sizes
  • Updated Mod.io API URL

