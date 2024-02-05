 Skip to content

Russian Fishing 4 update for 5 February 2024

Patchnotes 05.02.2024

Share · View all patches · Build 13364269

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • The New Year's fairs are now removed from all water bodies.
  • A new player registration region has been introduced into the game - Indonesia.
  • Registration of new accounts in the regions of Spain/Portugal and Italy is closed. Players registered in these regions are re-registered to the “Other countries”.
  • Fixed: The animation of the line guide of some reels did not work correctly.
  • Fixed: Aquatica reel bearings were not available in the workshops.
  • Fixed: In some cases, player avatars were not displayed in the game.

