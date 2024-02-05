Patchnotes 05.02.2024

- The New Year's fairs are now removed from all water bodies.
- A new player registration region has been introduced into the game - Indonesia.
- Registration of new accounts in the regions of Spain/Portugal and Italy is closed. Players registered in these regions are re-registered to the “Other countries”.
- Fixed: The animation of the line guide of some reels did not work correctly.
- Fixed: Aquatica reel bearings were not available in the workshops.
- Fixed: In some cases, player avatars were not displayed in the game.
Changed files in this update