.18 Experimental patch is live!

Hello everyone!

Thank you all for your feedback, I've been working on implementing it into the game. This patch has been on the beta branch over the weekend and has been well received. From this point all I need is a wider range of opinions on it.

The main goal of this is to give the player more agency, so you have more actions to do each turn.

Major Features

Card Cycling: Right click and hold on a card to discard it and draw a card for the cost of two time. The goal of this is for you to have less dead draws, if you don't feel like you need a dodge right now, you can send it back to your deck and get that punch you need.

Hero Points: On the right side of combat, you get a hero point on combat start and when you use Recovery. You can spend one point to get +3 block on your turn (multiple times).

The goal of this is to have more options and allow you to be more flexible with when you can attack.

Two sidekick powers: Sidekicks start with Block 6 and you pick another ability. In combat you can choose which ability to use. All minor powers selected later apply to both.

The goal of this is to make sidekick builds more interesting as Block was probably the most powerful effect you could hope for. Now there is more room to have interesting powers, while still having a panic button ready.

Changes

Icons added to each card for statuses.

Gave +2 hp in tutorial as a temporary fix for a rare bug where the enemy could have an extra HP, meaning the player would lose.

Rounded off win percent on run history to 2 decimal places and run history cards in alphabetical order.

Fixed a bug where Fancy Feet Draw and Dodge were visually linked, so increasing one would visually increase the other.

Concentration was being removed completely on taking damage, this has been fixed to losing one stack.

Fixed in combat view of 6+ gear, currently it will show 12 gear well which will be improved further in the future.

Draft changed to only martial cards while a new system is sorted out to stop Science and Magic cards from appearing in the basic draft slot.

Made durability tooltip visually better when it is a negative number, such as from "Where it Hurts".

Barrier tooltip now shows up on sidekick power choice.

Fixed where statuses where being cut off visually.

Detonating nerfed to 20 time to activate and on the watch list. This will likely be further nerfed or changed once we see the effects of the new patch.

Fixed condition tooltips not showing up.