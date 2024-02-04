First Weekly Update - LEAD - Rally V0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 13364254 · Last edited 5 February 2024 – 00:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Hey Drivers!

It's time for me to announce LEAD - Rally's first real update, Version 0.2, is now drifting into your gaming rigs. Grab your virtual helmets - things just got a whole lot smoother (and, dare I say, easier?).

What's Shifting in Gear:

Reworked Aero: The downforce has been increased by roughly 20%. What does this mean for your gameplay? More stability at breakneck speeds, more grip when you're flirting with the edge, and overall, a wilder ride that still feels tight and right.

The downforce has been increased by roughly 20%. What does this mean for your gameplay? More stability at breakneck speeds, more grip when you're flirting with the edge, and overall, a wilder ride that still feels tight and right. Choose Your Challenge: I've heard you and introduced difficulty levels and driving assists. Whether you're just taking the training wheels off or you're ready to drift with no assists like a pro, there's a setting for you. Newcomer, Seasoned, or Legend - pick your poison!

I've heard you and introduced difficulty levels and driving assists. Whether you're just taking the training wheels off or you're ready to drift with no assists like a pro, there's a setting for you. Newcomer, Seasoned, or Legend - pick your poison! Tutorial Mode Engaged: Full tutorial stage has been rolled out to show you the ropes. This is your chance to go from zero to hero at your own pace. Learn the ins and outs without the pressure and get to know the game's mechanics.

Your feedback is what makes all this possible. Please, keep the comments, high-fives, and bug squashing reports flowing!

Update now to 0.2 and remember, whether you're grinding gears or gliding smoothly, every drift counts.

Are you ready to take the LEAD?

Wait for the green aaaaaand - update!

Stay sharp,

Will