3/10/2024

8.1.4 Unencrypted

New Features:

Game is now unencrypted. (this allows

players easier access to all files)

Added a folder for color blindness.

Balancing:

More levels, military, and arena fame

are now required for enemies to run

away outside of combat.

Dexterity and stamina no longer

affect counter chance. (countering will

one day be revamped or removed altogether)

Misc:

Fixed music crash inside of Undercity.

Fixed reposition not showing up for

mace skills.