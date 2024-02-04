- Fixed an issue where the Worm Caller spell is sometimes disabled and won't summon any minions.
- Fixed an issue where casting the Burning Tentacle spell in quick succession would disable another Burning Tentacle minion.
- Fixed a typo in the Burning Tentacle spell.
Spell Disk update for 4 February 2024
Spell Disk 0.9.0d
Patchnotes via Steam Community
