Spell Disk update for 4 February 2024

Spell Disk 0.9.0d

  • Fixed an issue where the Worm Caller spell is sometimes disabled and won't summon any minions.
  • Fixed an issue where casting the Burning Tentacle spell in quick succession would disable another Burning Tentacle minion.
  • Fixed a typo in the Burning Tentacle spell.

