Last Night Shift update notes - February 5, 2024

A few bug fixes and improvements.
Update Version 1.3.2
✅Car glitch fix
✅Spook adjustments
✅AI improvements
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
A few bug fixes and improvements.
Update Version 1.3.2
✅Car glitch fix
✅Spook adjustments
✅AI improvements
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update