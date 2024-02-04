 Skip to content

Last Night Shift update for 4 February 2024

Last Night Shift update notes - February 5, 2024

Patchnotes

A few bug fixes and improvements.

Update Version 1.3.2

✅Car glitch fix
✅Spook adjustments
✅AI improvements

