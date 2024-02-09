Version 0.7.5.383

Changes & Improvements

• Party Stash chest added to the inn in Port Galeb, where you can safely store items. There will be a similar chest available at towns added in the future, with the same shared storage.

• Shops and Party Stash windows have been placed in a more practical way.

• Encumbrance partially implemented. Carrying too much weight can reduce your adventurers' Dexterity. Party inventory encumbrance still not implemented.

• The level of Armor Training required by armor pieces is renamed from "Penalty" to "Bulk".

Balance

• Armor mitigation has been revised and is now more relevant and less "random" when high armor characters receive hard blows or critical hits. More details have been published in the forums.

• Penalty to Dodge is now reduced by high Armor Training: If a character's Armor Training goes above an armor's Bulk stat, the dodge penalty will be lowered by 5% per extra point up to a maximum of 20%. This means, for instance, that light armor (normally -20% to Dodge) can eventually be worn with no dodge penalties when the character has 4 points of Training above the armor's Bulk.

• Static burst WP cost increased from 3 to 4.

• Adjusted the accuracy bonus of some weapons.

• Mechaedron base damage reduced, and increased cold damage by the same amount.

Content changes & additions

• New NPC/companion added near Icanos house in Port Galeb (but might not be there in your first visits to town).

• New choice given to end Tools of the Trade quest if you found the tools and prefer not to denounce Palderan.

• Longbows added to merchants and as uncommon drop from bandits.

• The camp location in Nessera no longer has camping props visible shile not camping.

• Characters no longer start the game naked.

• Improved the overall drops of bandits, and added a separate loot table for bandits beyond the outpost.

Bugfixes

• Spells with a 2x2 tiles effect were in some instances displaced and not being cast exactly where the UI-target indicated. Fixed.

• Solved an issue that would not allow talking to your companions, saying you need more room even when in open spaces.

• Settings from the Gameplay tab were not properly being saved. Solved.

• Systems in Turkish language were encountering a multitude of issues caused by incorrect file decoding. Fixed.

• The "Goodfellows" had the wrong type of NPC sounds, fixed.

Other

• New setting added in Video>Quality section to enable video hardware acceleration (only recommended in low-spec systems if you have trouble to see the intro video).

• New setting added in Video>Display section to limit framerate, good to lower the GPU workload.