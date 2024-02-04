Tundra Region Is Now Available!

What's New?

Join our brave messenger as they travel to the coldest region in all of Hex Island, the Tundra Region. What was once a paradise filled with beautiful meadows, flowing rivers, and warming hot springs has now been become a desolate ice-land where the only ones living there are those who wish to be left alone and perhaps welcome the impending doom.

Are you skilled enough to break through their cold-as-ice hearts and restore in them the hope they once had, or will they finally meet the end they so eagerly await?

Features

New element

New token lines

New token abilities

New achievements

New board obstacle

New random event for matches

Improvements

Token info shows trumping information

Guidebook saves the last page you were on

Ability to discard a single token vs the entire hand

Redesigned the dice roll system to create a more predictable outcome

Board generations was updated to build more meaningful and fun layouts to play on

Pressing back while on the settings returns you to your last menu if one was opened

Overall progression scaling has been tweaked to support a more gradual scale in difficulty

Fixes