Attack on Hex Island update for 4 February 2024

Tundra Region Is Now Available!

What's New?

Join our brave messenger as they travel to the coldest region in all of Hex Island, the Tundra Region. What was once a paradise filled with beautiful meadows, flowing rivers, and warming hot springs has now been become a desolate ice-land where the only ones living there are those who wish to be left alone and perhaps welcome the impending doom.

Are you skilled enough to break through their cold-as-ice hearts and restore in them the hope they once had, or will they finally meet the end they so eagerly await?

Features

  • New element
  • New token lines
  • New token abilities
  • New achievements
  • New board obstacle
  • New random event for matches

Improvements

  • Token info shows trumping information
  • Guidebook saves the last page you were on
  • Ability to discard a single token vs the entire hand
  • Redesigned the dice roll system to create a more predictable outcome
  • Board generations was updated to build more meaningful and fun layouts to play on
  • Pressing back while on the settings returns you to your last menu if one was opened
  • Overall progression scaling has been tweaked to support a more gradual scale in difficulty

Fixes

  • Save icon would get stuck animating
  • Token animations not properly resetting
  • Level paths not always drawing correctly
  • Level being interactable during cutscenes
  • Battle based achievements not being triggered
  • Bosses were not getting saved as being defeated
  • NPC Token clipping when being revealed during battle
  • Locked levels could trigger the mouse over/exit effects
  • Flashback effect still visible when settings menu is opened in a flashback cutscene
  • Card portraits in battle not activating if your cursor was on the card before your turn
  • Hexdex not properly resetting cells keeping them marked as selected after menu closed

