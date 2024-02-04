Tundra Region Is Now Available!

What's New?
Join our brave messenger as they travel to the coldest region in all of Hex Island, the Tundra Region. What was once a paradise filled with beautiful meadows, flowing rivers, and warming hot springs has now been become a desolate ice-land where the only ones living there are those who wish to be left alone and perhaps welcome the impending doom.
Are you skilled enough to break through their cold-as-ice hearts and restore in them the hope they once had, or will they finally meet the end they so eagerly await?
Features
- New element
- New token lines
- New token abilities
- New achievements
- New board obstacle
- New random event for matches
Improvements
- Token info shows trumping information
- Guidebook saves the last page you were on
- Ability to discard a single token vs the entire hand
- Redesigned the dice roll system to create a more predictable outcome
- Board generations was updated to build more meaningful and fun layouts to play on
- Pressing back while on the settings returns you to your last menu if one was opened
- Overall progression scaling has been tweaked to support a more gradual scale in difficulty
Fixes
- Save icon would get stuck animating
- Token animations not properly resetting
- Level paths not always drawing correctly
- Level being interactable during cutscenes
- Battle based achievements not being triggered
- Bosses were not getting saved as being defeated
- NPC Token clipping when being revealed during battle
- Locked levels could trigger the mouse over/exit effects
- Flashback effect still visible when settings menu is opened in a flashback cutscene
- Card portraits in battle not activating if your cursor was on the card before your turn
- Hexdex not properly resetting cells keeping them marked as selected after menu closed
