HideNProp update for 4 February 2024

Big Update 1.6

Build 13364057

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's a big day for Hide N Prop with the arrival of three new maps designed by the talented Stylarts studio, new characters including a stunning hunter robot, and 74 new music tracks from the Dark Fantasy studio.

