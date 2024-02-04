 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Coin Pusher World update for 4 February 2024

Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 13364030 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update log for DLC and Main Game

updated channel points *See https://cpwgames.com/channelpoints.html
updates bump commands
updated toy values
updated scripts
added now channel points, cpw: tnt & cpw: ufo
removed unused files from game
fixed discord link in menu

Webite update:
updated channel points page.
updated discord link on website
updated out games with new release
redirect to https://www.cpwgames.com from https://coinpusherworld.co.uk

Any bugs please use 〔🐛〕bug-reports all support questions in 〔📌〕support-desk via out discord https://coinpusherworld.co.uk/discord

Happy Dropping

Changed files in this update

Depot 1697462 Depot 1697462
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link