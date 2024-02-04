 Skip to content

SCP: Containment Breach Remastered update for 4 February 2024

v1.6.4

Share · View all patches · Build 13364015 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Included in this update, is an addition to the workshop uploader that allows you to publish Curated Mods along with Regular Mods. Curated mods are similar to normal mods, but can be voted on by the community, and implemented directly into the official game.

