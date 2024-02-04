Fixed bugs in combat which cause freezes, added language change which saves at the start of the game, added automatic saves in the city.
UKNON Jones & Guynelk - Awesome!.exe update for 4 February 2024
Fixed bugs in combat which cause freezes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 698661 Depot 698661
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update