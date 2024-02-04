 Skip to content

UKNON Jones & Guynelk - Awesome!.exe update for 4 February 2024

Fixed bugs in combat which cause freezes

Share · View all patches · Build 13363854 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed bugs in combat which cause freezes, added language change which saves at the start of the game, added automatic saves in the city.

Changed files in this update

Depot 698661 Depot 698661
