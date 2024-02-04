- Fixed a critical level bug that forces the players mouse to stay hidden when they select to use a Gamepad but have no active gamepad connected to their computer.
- Fixed a visual/ display but when a user selects “Steam Deck” as their controller type that was causing the quick reference guide not to show the correct schema.
- Skipped version 1.2.3 for internal reasons.
Cozy Room Decorator Playtest update for 4 February 2024
Beta 1.2.4
