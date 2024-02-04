 Skip to content

Blood Hunting update for 4 February 2024

Update 6.0.0 is live!

Build 13363810

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Content:

  • Wall corrected in subway
  • Office desk button disabled after use
  • Ladder at club 7 disabled after use
  • Added dark background to introduction text
  • Moved board away from conflict
  • Adding more lighting to the park
  • Corrected bridge interface

